La Fiscalía de Madrid solicita tres años y seis meses de prisión para el ex secretario general de Manos Limpias Miguel Bernad Remón y un año y diez meses para la abogada Virginia López Negrete por un delito continuado de apropiación indebida.
El representante del Ministerio Público reclama en su escrito de acusación para los acusados una indemnización de 103.500 euros para Bernad y otros 11.500 para López Negrete destinada al Colectivo de Funcionarios Manos Limpias.
En el escrito de acusación se señala que ambos "puestos de común acuerdo" y guiados por un "ánimo ilícito de lucro" efectuaron entre los días 18 de enero y 22 de marzo de 2011 varios reintegros por un importe total de 115.000 euros de una cuenta en la que estaban autorizados y cuya titularidad era del Colectivo de Funcionarios Manos Limpias.
De esta forma Bernad se apropió de 103.500 euros y López Negrete de otros 11.500 euros. Bernad, entre el 1 de febrero y el 9 de marzo, efectuó tres reintegros de 400, 50.000 y 53.100 euros mientras que la otra acusada, entre el 18 de enero y 23 de marzo, realizó cinco reintegros: tres por valor de 2.500 euros, así como uno de 3.000 euros y otro de 1.000 euros, respectivamente.
Según la Fiscalía, "los acusados aprovecharon la circunstancia de ser autorizados en la cuenta bancaria del Colectivo de Funcionarios Manos Limpias para apoderarse e incorporar a su propio patrimonio de forma ilícita las cantidades de dinero citadas que diferentes personas, afectadas a un procedimiento judicial, "el caso Afinsa", cuyos afectados habían ingresado en la citada cuenta bancaria del mencionado Colectivo.
"Los acusados extrajeron el dinero de las cuentas del colectivo Manos Limpias impidiendo que se destinara a los fines del Colectivo", sostiene la Fiscalía.
