Estás leyendo: Marlaska niega cualquier "injerencia" y afirma no tener el informe de la Guardia Civil sobre el 8-M

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Pérez de los Cobos Marlaska niega cualquier "injerencia" y afirma no tener el informe de la Guardia Civil sobre el 8-M

El Ministro del Interior resta importancia a la destitución de Pérez de los Cobos y anuncia una subida salarial para la Guardia Civil y la Policía Nacional en mitad de la polémica. "Hay una palabra que no conjugo, injerencia".

Marlaska anuncia el pago de la equiparación salarial en mitad de la crisis de la Guardia Civil
El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, en su comparecencia de este martes.

madrid

Actualizado:

Alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, ha negado este martes cuaquier vinculación entre la destitución del jefe de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Madrid, Diego Pérez de los Cobos, y el denostado informe sobre el 8-M.

En mitad de la polémica a cuenta de esta destitución, acrecentada por la dimisión del director adjunto operativo (DAO) del Instituto Armado, Laurentino Ceña, Marlaska ha afirmado que no está en posesión de ese informe -"No lo tengo"-, y ha negado cualquier "injerencia" en el ámbito de trabajo de los jueces. El informe ha sido reproducido por varios medios, entre ellos Público.

Marlaska: "Hay una palabra que no conjugo: injerencia. No la conjugaré nunca"

"Después de 30 años como juez", argumentaba, "este ministro sabe perfectamente cuál es la competencia de un ministro y de un juez, y qué competencia tienen que tener".  "Hay una palabra que no conjugo: injerencia. No la conjugaré nunca", apostillaba.

Marlaska se refería así al oficio cursado este martes por la jueza Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, que mantiene abiertas diligencias sobre el posible impacto de la protesta del 8-M en la expansión del coronavirus, a la Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad. En él le advierte de las posibles responsabilidades penales, de no haberse mantenido la "rigurosa reserva" sobre estas investigaciones, ya que el Instituto Armado actuaba como policía judicial. Esto es, en caso de que la destitución esté relacionada con este informe judicializado.

En una comparecencia en la que ha anunciado la equiparación salarial de los sueldos de policías nacionales y guardias civiles con los cuerpos policiales autonómicos, Marlaska ha dejado para el final sus explicaciones sobre la destitución de Pérez de los Cobos. Le ha restado importancia a este cese, y ha incidido en que obedece a una remodelación -un "nuevo impulso"- de la Guardia Civil: "No hay ninguna circunstancia extraña".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público