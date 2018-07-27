Tras la polémica acaecida en torno al Instituto de Derecho Público a raíz del fraudulento e investigado máster de Cristina Cifuentes y Pablo Casado, la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos ha decidido hacerlo desaparecer. La decisión no se ha hecho aún pública, pero el pasado 30 de junio se presentó ante Hacienda el cese de actividad del NIF del centro, según adelanta hoy el Huffington Post.
"El Instituto va a ser sometido a una completa auditoría económica, contable y administrativa cuyo resultado más probable será la recomendación del cierre del mismo", decía la institución en el documento sobre la facultad dirigida por el catedrático Enrique Álvarez Conde.
El cierre del Instituto se hará oficial cuando el Rectorado de la URJC emita una resolución que declare la extinción del centro, a pesar de que se dirigió días antes a los estudiantes tranquilizándoles sobre la continuidad de los siete títulos que ofrece. Sin embargo, esgrime ahora que "la presión mediática (...) está dificultando el normal desarrollo de las actividades del Instituto".
Ahora, los alumnos de tercer curso de cualquiera de los cursos que otorgaba hasta ahora el IDP y que hayan superado todas las asignaturas podrán obtener el diploma correspondiente con normalidad. Pero, mientras, los de primero y segundo deberán trasladar sus expedientes académicos a otro centro autorizado para continuar su formación.
Gran parte de la plantilla del IDP está imputada, dimitida o de baja médica. Hast ahora, son once los imputados vinculados al centro en el caso que juzga la presunta falsificación del acta del trabajo de fin de máster de Cristina Cifuentes. Entre los imputados se encuentran además sus máximos responsables, el director Álvarez Conde y las profesoras Alicia López de los Mozos y Cecilia Rosado.
