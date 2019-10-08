Público
Memoria Histórica La Asociación Trece Rosas Asturias da el primer paso para querellarse contra Ortega Smith

La organización denuncia que las declaraciones del secretario general de Vox cerecen de soporte histórico y responden al interés de "este personaje por reescribir la historia reciente de nuestro país". 

Placa en recuerdo de las Trece Rosas en el lugar donde fueron fusiladas en el cementerio de Madrid. / EFE

La Asociación Trece Rosas Asturias ha presentado este martes una demanda de conciliación en el Decanato de los Juzgados de Primera Instancia de Madrid, paso previo a la presentación de la querella que había anunciado contra el secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith. 

La demanda es un trámite obligado por la ley para presentar la querella por injurias y calumnias por las palabras que pronunció Ortega Smith la semana pasada sobre las Trece rosas, jóvenes ejecutadas por el franquismo después del fin de la Guerra Civil, de las que dijo que lo que hacían era "torturar, violar y asesinar vilmente en las checas de Madrid". 

Smith está aforado, de modo que sólo el Tribunal Supremo puede investigarle

Al ser diputado en el Congreso, del que también es miembro de la Diputación Permanente que sigue funcionando hasta que haya unas nuevas Cortes Generales, Ortega Smith está aforado, de modo que sólo el Tribunal Supremo puede investigarle. 

"Tan graves acusaciones, carentes de cualquier soporte documental e histórico, responden al interés de este personaje por reescribir la historia reciente de nuestro país y sembrar entre los españoles la división y el alineamiento ideológico de capas de la sociedad instaladas en el revanchismo y la intolerancia", apuntan desde la asociación.

