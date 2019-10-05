Público
La Asociación Trece Rosas Asturias exige a Ortega Smith que rectifique o emprenderá acciones legales por calumnias

La organización ha manifestado su "más enérgica repulsa e indignación" ante las declaraciones del dirigente de Vox en las que dijo que las jóvenes fusiladas lo que hacían era "torturar, violar y asesinar vilmente en las 'checas' de Madrid".

Javier Ortega Smith en el programa 'Los Desayunos' de La 1.

Ortega Smith en Los Desayunos de TVE.

La Asociación Trece Rosas Asturias ha exigido este sábado al secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, que rectifique sus "difamaciones y calumnias" sobre las Trece rosas o emprenderá acciones legales.

En nota de prensa, la organización ha manifestado su "más enérgica repulsa e indignación" ante las declaraciones del dirigente de Vox que este viernes dijo durante una entrevistas en TVE que las Trece rosas, jóvenes ejecutadas por el franquismo después del fin de la Guerra Civil, lo que hacían era "torturar, violar y asesinar vilmente en las 'checas' de Madrid".

"Tan graves acusaciones, carentes de cualquier soporte documental e histórico, responden al interés de este personaje por reescribir la historia reciente de nuestro país y sembrar entre los españoles la división y el alineamiento ideológico de capas de la sociedad instaladas en el revanchismo y la intolerancia", apuntan desde la asociación.

De este modo, la Asociación Trece Rosas Asturias pedirá, a través de su abogado Eduardo Ranz, "la inmediata rectificación de esas declaraciones en los medios informativos de alcance nacional donde fueron formuladas, de forma que restituya el honor y buen nombre a 13 jóvenes fusiladas el 5 de agosto de 1939 por defender unas ideas y adherirse a la lucha contra el franquismo y la intolerancia".

"De no producirse dicha rectificación Trece Rosas Asturias anuncia, desde este mismo momento, la voluntad de emprender acciones legales contra el señor Ortega Smith", concluye el escrito.

