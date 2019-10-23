El Ministerio de Justicia comienza a implicarse de forma directa en la exhumación de víctimas de la Guerra Civil y el franquismo y ya se han adjudicado los seis primeros proyectos para intervenir en fosas de Cádiz, Teruel, Granada, Huelva y Burgos.
Se trata de fosas situadas en los cementerios municipales de Puerto Santa María (Cádiz), Alcañiz (Teruel), Pinos Genil (Granada), Hinojos (Huelva), Nerva (Huelva), además de los enterramientos localizados en San Pedro de Cardeña (Burgos).
Son las primeras de las trece licitaciones que proyecta el Ministerio, según ha adelantado el diario El País, con el fin de apoyar desde el Gobierno las exhumaciones, ejecutadas hasta ahora gracias a fondos privados o de administraciones autonómicas y locales.
Todos son contratos menores, de menos de 15.000 euros, destinados a financiar trabajos de localización y delimitación de las fosas, intervenciones arqueológicas y exhumaciones.
Según apuntan fuentes de Justicia, los proyectos se han elegido a partir de un informe sobre las situación de las fosas elaborado por el forense Francisco Etxeberria, en el que se señalan intervenciones prioritarias al tratarse de enterramientos en los que ya se han hecho indagaciones previas.
Etxeberria fue también el coordinador del estudio elaborado por un grupo de once expertos para la Dirección General de Memoria Histórica, presentado el pasado febrero, en el que se apostaba por asumir desde el Estado la exhumación de los restos de unas 20.000 o 25.000 víctimas.
Según este informe, entre 2000 y 2018 se excavaron 740 fosas comunes en diferentes puntos del territorio nacional y se recuperaron más de 9.000 cadáveres, gracias al impulso de las asociaciones de memoria histórica.
