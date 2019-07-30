Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Memoria histórica La Universidad de Alicante recula y anula el borrado del juicio a Miguel Hernández

Tras la polémica y el recurso del autor del texto, el catedrático Juan Antonio Ríos, la entidad recuperará la versión intacta tras convenir que lo realizado por Baena Tocón, uno de los responsables del asesinato del poeta, es "de interés público".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Miguel Hernández en una imágen de archivo.

Miguel Hernández, en una imagen de archivo.

La Universidad de Alicante se retractará finalmente de su borrado y mantendrá intacta la historia del juicio en el que se condenó a muerte a Miguel Hernández, según informa El País . Así ha anunciado este martes su Gerencia que el nombre de Antonio Luis Baena Tocón, el secretario judicial que participó en el proceso de ejecución del poeta, aparecerá finalmente en los escritos del catedrático de Literatura de la institución, Juan Antonio Ríos. 

Con esta resolución culmina un proceso interno nacido después de que Ríos, autor de la obra afectada (El caso Diego San José y el Juez Humorista), presentara un recurso de alzada tras el borrado. Finalmente, la universidad mantendrá el nombre de Baena Tocón al considerar que las funciones realizadas por este en el juicio son "de interés público" y asegurando que dicha acción no entra en conflicto con "la normativa de protección de datos de carácter personal", según recoge este medio.  

El Vicerrectorado de Investigación y Transferencia de Conocimiento se ha encargado del proceso y ha convenido finalmente que el texto conservará su versión original por su valor como "investigación científica o histórica" y el aporte de calidad que da con ello al centro. 

A mediados del pasado mes de junio, el nombre en disputa se sustituyó por sus iniciales (ALBT) en el repositorio de la Universidad de Alicante a raíz de una petición de su hijo, quien alegaba una representación poco fiel de la figura de su padre en dicho escrito. "Lo presentan como verdugo y fue una víctima más", aseguraba tras su petición el hijo en declaraciones a El País. Tras un borrado calificado como cautelar por el rector, finalmente la institución se retracta del mismo después de haber despertado la preocupación de webs y medios memorialistas

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad