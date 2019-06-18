Público
La Universidad de Alicante censura la historia del juicio a Miguel Hernández

La institución elimina de dos artículos en internet el nombre de Antonio Luis Baena, alférez franquista que participó en el juicio que condenó a muerte al poeta en 1940. Lo hace a instancias del hijo de Baena

Busto de Miguel Hernández en su Museo de Quesada.

En una decisión inédita, la Universidad de Alicante (UA) ha accedido a eliminar de dos artículos escritos por Juan Antonio Ríos Carratalá, catedrático de Literatura Española de esa misma institución, el nombre del alférez del ejército franquista, Antonio Luis Baena Tocón, que ejerció de secretario judicial de uno de los consejos militares que condenaron a muerte a Miguel Hernández (aunque luego su pena fue conmutada por 30 años de prisión). Y lo ha hecho a petición del hijo del alférez, informa Ferrán Bono en el diario El País

Según explica El País, "el familiar de Antonio Luis Baena Tocón solicitó a la Universidad de Alicante la eliminación de los datos personales de su padre, "amparándose en la ley de protección de datos personales y del reglamento europeo, el solicitante anuncia una reclamación a la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos y el inicio de un procedimiento judicial en caso contrario".

La UA ha estimado la petición y ha eliminado el nombre completo de Baena Tocón, que participó en uno de los consejos de guerra que acabaron condenando el poeta. Así lo ha explicado a El País el hijo de Baena: "He constatado falsedades respecto a cómo era su forma de ser y actuar, de cómo fue su vida... Lo presentan como verdugo y fue una víctima más".

La UA ha explicado a El País que esta decisión es cautelar y provisional, "adoptada a partir del informe de la delegación de Protección de Datos y que una comisión tomará una determinación definitiva".

