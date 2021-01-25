madridActualizado:
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, dejará este martes el Ministerio para centrarse en la campaña electoral de las elecciones catalanas y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, dará a conocer su sustituto, según ha informado Moncloa.
El titular de Sanidad continuará en su cargo hasta la celebración del Consejo de Ministros, que será el último al que acuda antes de que Sánchez desvele el nombre de su relevo. Un día después, el miércoles, tendrá lugar en el Palacio de la Zarzuela la toma de posesión ante al rey del nuevo titular del departamento.
Ya el pasado mes de diciembre, cuando se dio a conocer que Illa sería el candidato de los socialistas catalanas, el Gobierno barajaba la posibilidad de que fuera la ministra de Política Territorial, Carolina Darias, la que le sustituyese.
Además, el presidente valoraría que fuera el primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, quien sustituya a Darias al frente del Ministerio de Política Territorial y Función Pública; un puesto que quedaría vacante tras la marcha de la ministra y para el que el líder del PSC ya sonó con anterioridad.
Ya el pasado jueves, el propio Iceta, aseguró que el candidato del PSC a la Presidencia de la Generalitat y ministro de Sanidad dimitiría como ministro antes de que comenzase la campaña electoral este viernes.
Este mismo sábado, el propio Illa aseguró que haría de candidato "en pocos días" y se volcaría en "esa tarea al 101%". "Seré el candidato de la gente que nunca se ha acercado a la agrupación, de gente que hace tiempo que dejó de votarnos, de gente que incluso nunca nos ha votado. Voy a ser el candidato de toda la gente que quiere pasar página", señaló.
