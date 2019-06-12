Jorge Moragas, actualmente embajador de España en Filipinas, no tiene tiempo ni ganas de comparecer ante la comisión de investigación del Parlament de Catalunya sobre la suspensión del autogobierno catalán, pero sí para ejercer de jurado del concurso de belleza Miss Filipinas.
Moragas, quien llegó a ser director de gabinete de Mariano Rajoy en La Moncloa, se juntó con varias celebridades de Filipinas para elegir a la —supuestamente— mujer más bella del país.
Con un esmoquin blanco y una pajarita negra, Moragas y los demás miembros del jurado, entre el que también estaba el embajador italiano, eligieron como la más bella a Gazini C. J. Ganados, una joven de 23 años de origen palestino.
Precisamente la semana pasada Moragas rechazó comparecer en el Parlament de Catalunya para declarar sobre la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución en octubre de 2017. Moragas se amparó en un informe del Consejo de Estado —consultivo y no preceptivo— que han hecho llegar a la comisión y que afirma que "los miembros del Gobierno y otras autoridades del Estado, actuales y pretéritas, no vienen obligados a atender la solicitud de comparecencia ante la comisión de investigación sobre la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución".
Ano kayang pinag uusapan ni DJ @imdanielpadilla ni H.E. Jorge Moragas-Ambassador of Spain to the Philippines#BbPilipinas2019 pic.twitter.com/KIRdzmPsRB— ▪️fred▪️ (@wcpetjr) 10 de junio de 2019
