Exhumación de franco Movimiento por España se manifiesta contra la exhumación de Franco y reclama nuevas elecciones

La convocatoria ha comenzado frente al Congreso de los Diputados, donde han participado los escritores Laureano Benítez Grande-Caballero y Javier Giral Palasí, que denuncian la manipulación de la izquierda con la Ley de Memoria Histórica.

Cartel de la convocatoria | Movimiento por España

La plataforma fascista Movimiento por España, liderada por Pilar Gutiérrez, se ha manifestado ante el Congreso de los Diputados para mostrar su rechazo a la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos y a favor de una convocatoria electoral.

Así, bajo el lema 'Contra el gobierno de okupación y el decretazo del Valle' se pedirá "a los partidos de la oposición que sean leales a la voluntad de sus votantes expresada en las encuestas, en las que en el PP una gran mayoría se opone a la exhumación (86%) así como un 57,5 por ciento en Ciudadanos".

Movimiento por España critica que "ambos partidos pretenden abstenerse a pesar de haberse opuesto de palabra". Así, la plataforma les pedirá que "defiendan el Estado de Derecho" tras ser "gravemente vulnerado por esta medida despótica e irresponsable".

Durante la manifestación, que ha empezado alrededor de las 13:00, han expuesto lo que ellos entienden por "la verdad histórica sobre el Régimen de Franco y los crímenes de la República" con la participación del historiador Javier Giral Palasí, autor del libro 'Contra la manipulación de la izquierda'.

También ha estado presente el articulista y autor del libro 'El Himalaya de mentiras de la memoria histórica', Laureano Benítez Grande-Caballero, profesor de historia y exsocialista. Asimismo, también ha asistido el nieto "de un falso represaliado por Franco y de una militante de Barcelona".

El acto ha estado presidido y presentado por Pilar Gutiérrez, que al final ha procedido a la lectura de un manifiesto como clausura del acto. Una hora antes de la manifestación, que ha terminado en torno a las 14:00, se ha realizado un pase de vídeos históricos.

