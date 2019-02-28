Público
Arzalluz Muere Xabier Arzalluz, expresidente del PNV

"Nos deja una persona, un jeltzale y un abertzale ejemplar. Un día de máxima tristeza para su familia, sus amigos y sus compañeros", ha transmitido el partido a través de las redes sociales.

Imagen de archivo de Xabier Arzalluz. - EFE

Xabier Arzalluz, expresidente del PNV, ha fallecido este viernes a los 86 años. Así lo han confirmado fuentes del partido, que han querido despedir al político a través de las redes sociales.

La formación nacionalista muestra en su comunicación su pesar porque "nos deja una persona, un jeltzale y un abertzale ejemplar". El PNV enfatiza, por último, que este jueves se convierte en "un día de máxima tristeza para su familia, sus amigos y sus compañeros en el PNV, a quienes acompañamos en el dolor".

Arzalluz se afilió al PNV en 1968 y fue elegido diputado nacional por Guipúzcoa en la legislatura constituyente de 1977, cargo en el que fue reelegido en los comicios de 1979. Fue nombrado presidente de la Ejecutiva del partido en 1980 y se mantuvo en el puesto hasta 2004.

(Habrá ampliación)

