Muertes por coronavirus Fallece por coronavirus la madre de Miguel Ángel Blanco

Consuelo Garrido ha muerto apenas un mes después de que falleciera su esposo.

Cristina Cifuentes (c) junto a Consuelo Garrido (i) y la hija de esta, Mari Mar Blanco, hermana de Miguel Ángel Blanco, en un homenaje al concejal asesinado. (EFE)
Consuelo Garrido, Cristina Cifuentes y Mari Mar Blanco en un homenaje al concejal asesinado. EFE

Bilbao

Actualizado:

EFE

Consuelo Garrido, la madre del edil del PP de Ermua Miguel Ángel Blanco, asesinado por ETA en 1997, ha fallecido víctima del coronavirus, según ha lamentado este miércoles el candidato de PP-Cs a lehendakari, Carlos Iturgaiz.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Iturgaiz ha expresado su consternación al conocer que Consuelo Garrido ha muerto apenas un mes después de que falleciera su esposo.

Su hijo fue asesinado por ETA el 13 de julio de 1997, dos días después de haber sido secuestrado, en un crimen que provocó una reacción social multitudinaria para exigir a la banda terrorista su liberación.

"Estoy desgarrado al acabar de conocer el fallecimiento por coronavirus de Chelo, la madre de mi compañero, el concejal de Ermua Miguel Ángel Blanco, asesinado por ETA", ha manifestado al tiempo que ha transmitido su "cariño y afecto" a Mari Mar Blanco, hermana del edil asesinado y actualmente secretaria de Igualdad y Asuntos Sociales del PP, y al resto de la familia.

Varios dirigentes más del PP vasco, como la presidenta interina, Amaya Fernández, e Iñaki Oyarzabal, también han manifestado su pésame a la familia y su dolor por esta muerte.

