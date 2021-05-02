Nacho Cano recibe la Gran Cruz del 2 de Mayo pero dice que la distinción la merece Ayuso "por ser valiente y abrir teatros"

El músico Nacho Cano ha recibido este domingo la Gran Cruz del 2 de Mayo con motivo del Día de la Comunidad de Madrid, si bien, tras recibir esta distinción, ha manifestado que quien la merece este año es la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, por ser "valiente" y "abrir los teatros".

"Yo... que me encanta esta Medalla, porque en el colegio no me daban... La medalla del arte y cultura de este año, por mantener teatros abiertos, por ser tan valiente, te la mereces tú", se ha dirigido a Ayuso, a quien le ha entregado la banda que ella le había colocado con anterioridad por la distinción, en el acto de entrega que se ha celebrado este domingo en la Real Casa de Correos, sede del Gobierno regional.

Cano ha recordado que el 14 de mayo se cumplirán 40 años del éxito Hoy no me puedo levantar. Sobre los años 80 ha destacado que "por fin" podían pensar como querían, hablar como querían, soñar y trabajar. "Esa energía que había siempre se ha echado de menos, la hemos echado de menos; Pero ahora vuelve esa energía, yo la noto, la siento", ha trasladado.

Ha calificado la labor de Ayuso en la pandemia como de "milagro", ya que ha permitido que continúe habiendo cultura, "que eso también es vida". "Muchos catalanes independentistas, personas que votan Podemos, Vox, a todos lados, me han dicho si ves a la presidenta, dos palabras, gracias y valiente", ha concluido.

