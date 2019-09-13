Público
Negociaciones para la Investidura Sánchez no irá a una segunda investidura si Iglesias comunica al rey que se abstendrá

La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, insiste en rechazar la oferta del líder de Unidas Podemos "porque un Gobierno no puede estar sujeto a ningún periodo de prueba".  Recalca que el Gobierno de coalición es inviable por "falta de confianza"

La portavoz del Gobierno en funciones, Isabel Celaá, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros celebrada en La Moncloa. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, manifestó este viernes que si Pablo Iglesias comunica al jefe del Estado que se abstendrá en una futura investidura, el presidente del Gobierno, en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, no se presentará de nuevo a recabar la confianza del Congreso.

Celaá indicó que la decisión es firme porque, según dijo, "no podemos someter a los ciudadanos a una nueva frustración de una investidura fallida", por lo que de no tener los apoyos garantizados Sánchez no asumirá presentarse de nuevo..

La portavoz del Gobierno también confirmó el rechazo de Sánchez a la nueva propuesta de Unidas Podemos porque, según dijo, "un Gobierno no puede estar sujeto a ningún periodo de prueba". Además, reiteró que la propuesta de Gobierno de coalición "es inviable" y ya no está encima de la mesa.

(Habrá ampliación)

