MADRIDActualizado:
La CUP, los Anticapitalistas escindidos de Podemos y el sindicato CGT presentaron este jueves un proyecto para reconvertir las plantas de Nissan en Cataluña hacia la producción de coches eléctricos dedicados al 'carsharing'.
En un informe dirigido al Gobierno central y a la Generalitat, el proyecto se propone mantener el empleo y la soberanía industrial, respetando criterios de transición ecológica, con una reconversión de las fábricas hacia la producción de coches eléctricos destinados al carsharing público a nivel municipal. Sería, estiman, una salida sostenible para garantizar el trabajo en Nissan por al menos 10 años.
El retorno de la inversión sería de unos 1.400 millones de euros al año con toda la flota en funcionamiento
Para ello, subrayan, el Estado se tendría que comprometer en la compra de dichos vehículos, pero, al destinarse estos vehículos al alquiler, si el 25% de la población adquiriera un bono mensual de 10 euros, el retorno de la inversión sería de unos 1.400 millones de euros al año con toda la flota en funcionamiento.
La Constitución contempla la expropiación justificada
Los partidos y el sindicato firmantes se basan en la premisa de que la Constitución contempla la expropiación justificada por el interés social y la utilidad pública.
En este sentido, reclaman la devolución de todas las ayudas obtenidas por Nissan durante los últimos años como primera fuente de financiación para la reconversión, y rechazan la idea del Gobierno español y el catalán de conceder 100 millones más a la multinacional japonesa para traer un nuevo modelo a la fábrica.
