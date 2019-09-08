Ocho de cada diez votantes del PSOE y Podemos no quieren nuevas elecciones, según una encuesta

Ocho de cada diez votantes del PSOE y Podemos no quieren elecciones, según un estudio de Gad3 para ABC. En porcentaje, supone el 83% de los electores socialistas y el 80% de los votantes de Unidas Podemos encuestados.
Así lo revelan las 1.000 entrevistas realizadas entre el 2 y el 6 de septiembre, lo que quiere decir que los encuestados prefieren que ambos partidos se pongan de acuerdo y formen, de alguna manera, Gobierno. En un plano más global, dos de cada tres encuestados prefieren que se forme Gobierno para así evitar una nueva llamada a las urnas.
Por su parte, los simpatizantes de Ciudadanos se reparten casi a partes iguales entre los que quieren elecciones y los que prefieren que haya Gobierno. En el Partido Popular,el 54% se inclina por pedir la vuelta a las urnas.
Los que más ganas tienen de volver a votar son los encuestados cercanos a Vox. El 92% prefiere repetir elecciones antes que el PSOE y Podemos lleguen a algún tipo de acuerdo.
