El Instituto Mallorquín de Asuntos Sociales (IMAS) ha denunciado los hechos ante la Fiscalía y la Policía Nacional. El equipo médico del centro hizo una exploración a la víctima y constató que había pruebas de que había sufrido una agresión sexual.

Imagen de archivo de un patrulla de la Policía Nacional. EP

El Instituto Mallorquín de Asuntos Sociales (IMAS) ha denunciado ante la Fiscalía y la Policía Nacional que un trabajador de su residencia de la Bonanova de Palma ha agredido sexualmente a una anciana ingresada en el centro.

La institución pública ha informado este domingo en un comunicado de que el pasado viernes puso en manos del Ministerio Público y de la autoridad policial los indicios que había recabado sobre la presunta agresión sexual.

La dirección de la residencia de la Bonanova tuvo conocimiento de los hechos el pasado 3 de septiembre y ese mismo día el equipo médico del centro hizo una exploración a la víctima y constató que había pruebas de que había sufrido una agresión sexual.

De inmediato se abrió un expediente disciplinario al empleado y se le suspendió de forma cautelar de empleo y sueldo a la espera del resultado de la investigación judicial.

La dirección del IMAS comunicó lo sucedido a la familia de la víctima y le ofreció asesoramiento, al tiempo que ordenaba un segundo análisis forense que confirmó los resultados de la primera revisión médica a la anciana.

Toda la información recabada fue puesta en conocimiento de la Fiscalía y la institución pública presentó, además, una denuncia ante la Policía Nacional.

Si se abre un proceso penal, el IMAS se personará como acusación particular contra su empleado, ha indicado el organismo del Consell de Mallorca en su nota pública.

Además de lamentar los hechos, el IMAS pide en su escrito "el mayor respeto por la intimidad de la usuaria presuntamente agredida y por sus familiares" y apela igualmente al principio de presunción de inocencia.

