Juicio al procés Organizaciones internacionales piden al Supremo acceso al juicio al procés, para velar diariamente por los derechos de los acusados 

Se articulan desde la plataforma International Trial Watch-Catalan Referendum Case, creada ad hoc para el seguimiento del proceso que arrancará en torno al 5 de febrero. Piden cinco puestos en sala para seguir a diario el desarrollo del proceso. Amnistía Internacional también quiere actuar como observador, pero el Alto Tribunal aún no se ha pronunciado al respecto. La plataforma reivindica su autonomía, si bien entre sus promotoras hay entidades que respaldan el derecho a decidir. 

Protestas en Catalunya por el encarcelamiento de los líderes de ANC y ÒmniuM. | REUTERS

Organizaciones internacionales de varios países se han unido este martes para velar por el cumplimiento de los derechos de los 12 dirigentes independentistas que se sentarán en el banquillo de los acusados en el marco del juicio al procés catalán. Con la vista puesta en el proceso que arrancará en torno al 5 de febrero en el Tribunal Supremo, la plataforma International Trial Watch-Catalan Referendum Case, presentada este martes, ha sido ideada ad hoc para supervisar el desarrollo del macrojuicio.

Y, como ha hecho Amnistía Internacional, reclaman al Alto Tribunal que les reconozca como observadores, y que guarde cinco plazas para ellos en la sala, cada día. De hecho, en la rueda de prensa de presentación de esta iniciativa, en Madrid, han resaltado la importancia de estar presentes en el juicio a diario, y se han mostrado dispuestos a acceder como público, llegado el caso, si el Tribunal Supremo no les otorga el pretendido estatus de observadores.

Aún no hay respuesta formal por parte del Alto Tribunal, si bien fuentes jurídicas trasladaron el lunes a Europa Press que éste podría desestimar su petición, al entender que actúan como parte. Si bien la plataforma reivindica su "autonomía" y su intención de velar por el exclusivo cumplimiento de los derechos humanos -sin querer entrar en valoraciones sobre la cuestión catalana-, el hecho de que alguna de las asociaciones promotoras sea favorable al derecho a decidir podría influir de este modo en la decisión del Supremo, simpre según estas fuentes.

Por su parte, la fiscal general del Estado, María José Segarra, defendió este lunes la "transparencia" del juicio. "Televisado y en directo. No podemos ofrecer más", afirmó la máxima representante de la Fiscalía, en respuesta a la petición de permitir el acceso a observadores internacionales, planteada también por las defensas.



(Habrá ampliación)

