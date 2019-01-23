Público
El Supremo comunica a Interior que el juicio del 'procés' se celebrará en fechas próximas al 5 de febrero

Fernando Grande Marlaska tendrá que tener en cuenta esta información para organizar el traslado de los nueve encausados que que cumplen prisión preventiva en cárceles catalanas.

Un agente de policía frente al Tribunal Supremo en Madrid. / REUTERS -JUAN MEDINA

El presidente del tribunal que enjuiciará el procés independentista en Catalunya, Manuel Marchena ha comunicado al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, que el juicio se celebrará en fechas próximas al 5 de febrero, lo que tendrá que tener en cuenta para organizar el traslado de los nueve encausados que que cumplen prisión preventiva en cárceles catalanas.

Mediante este oficio, el presidente de la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo matiza lo señalado hace unas semanas a Interior en un comunicado, cuando le pidió que los presos estuvieran a disposición del tribunal la última semana de enero.

[Habrá ampliación]

