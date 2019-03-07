El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, será finalmente quien encabezará la candidatura de ERC en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, porque "es la mejor forma de denunciar la situación de represión y de vulneración de derechos que sufre Cataluña", ha indicado la portavoz del partido, Marta Vilalta.
Según ha indicado en una rueda de prensa la portavoz de ERC, Marta Vilalta, la ejecutiva de Esquerra ha decidido que, "mientras haya represión, Junqueras será el cabeza de lista en todas las elecciones que haya a partir de ahora".
Gabriel Rufián estará en un lugar prominente de la candidatura y será, en la práctica, quien liderará la campaña electoral, ha precisado Vilalta, puesto que Junqueras se encuentra en prisión y siendo juzgado por el Tribunal Supremo.
Junqueras mantendrá su candidatura a las europeas
El ex vicepresident de la Generalitat de Catalunya, quien en la actualidad está haciendo frente al juicio del procés tras ser encarcelado por el referéndum independentista del 1-O, mantendrá su candidatura a las elecciones europeas.
ERC se presentará en coalición con EH-Bildu y el BNG, cuyos cabezas de lista serán los eurodiputados Josu Jauristi y Ana Miranda. El nombre elegido para presentarse en Europa es Ara Repúbliques (en euskera, Orain Errepublikak, y en gallego: Agora Repúblicas). A la coalición de la izquierda nacionalista vasca, gallega y catalana también se le ha unido Ahora Canarias, Andecha Astur y Puyalón de Cuchas.
Junqueras también será el candidato a presidir la Comisión Europea de la Alianza Libre Europea (ALE), la agrupación que engloba a los partidos independentistas, en las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo, que se celebrarán el 26 de mayo.
