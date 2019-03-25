El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, se retractó este domingo sobre sus antiguas declaraciones en las que expresaba su intención de volver a la Ley del Aborto de 1985. En cambio, ha asegurado que su partido crearía “una Ley de Maternidad, para apostar por ella, y que la mujer que decida ser madre libremente tenga todos los recursos".
"Por eso hemos hechos un proyecto en positivo, con la Ley de Maternidad queremos que todas las familias tengan ayudas para ser madres, que las mujeres que están embarazadas tengan más ayudas a la conciliación, a la vivienda".
"Yo no quiero meterme en la cabeza de las mujeres que suficiente tienen
en esa tesitura"
El líder conservador afirmó en El Objetivo que la actual ley “está recurrida la Constitucional” y que tendrán que esperar a la sentencia del tribunal, garantizando que "no puede ir contra una ley constitucional" aunque “a nivel personal” la ley de supuestos es más justa que la actual. "Nunca he dicho que quisiera más la ley del 1985. He dicho que me gusta más la ley de supuestos que la de plazo", se retractó. Los resultados de una encuesta demostraron que solo el 35% de los votantes del PP apoyaban la recuperación de esta ley, lo que podría haber sido un factor decisivo para recular sobre esta propuesta.
Según aseguró Casado, uno de cada cinco embarazos es abortado, algo que según decía, no quería juzgar, aunque "como hacen en Red Madre, ayudan a las mujeres que tienen problemas para tenerlos": "Yo no quiero meterme en la cabeza de las mujeres que suficiente tienen en esa tesitura".
Estas últimas declaraciones contrastan con las que hizo el pasado 24 de febrero en una entrevista con El Español, en la que aseguraba que “es bueno que las mujeres embarazadas sepan lo que llevan dentro: una vida autónoma”, en respuesta a la pregunta que le realizaba el medio a las propuestas del PP respecto a la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo. Casado también afirmó que para él, “el aborto nunca es un derecho sino un fracaso”.
