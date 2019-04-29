Público
Elecciones Generales 2019 Pacma consigue 41.200 votos más pero vuelve a quedar fuera del Congreso

Los apoyos obtenidos se acercan a los de PNV, que ha logrado seis escaños, y superan a otros partidos como EH Bildu, Coalición Canaria, Navarra Suma o el Partido Regionalista de Cantabria (PRC), formación que se estrena en la Cámara Baja. 

La presidenta de El Partido Animalista (Pacma), Silvia Barquero (i), y la candidata del partido a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Laura Duarte (d)

El Partido Animalista Contra el Maltrato Animal (PACMA), que aguardaba con esperanza lograr por primera vez un escaño en el Congreso de los Diputados, se ha quedado fuera. Los animalistas han conseguido más de 40.000 votos que en los comicios de 2016, en los que obtuvo 284.842. Aunque el aumento de participación también le ha beneficiado y ha logrado en total 326.045 apoyos, no han sido suficientes para entrar en la Cámara Baja. 

Los resultados de Pacma en votos se acercan a los de PNV, con la diferencia de que el partido vasco ha obtenido seis  escaños. Además, supera a otras formaciones como EH Bildu (258.840), Coalición Canaria (137.196), Navarra Suma (107.124), Compromís (172.751) o la formación que se estrena en el Congreso, el Partido Regionalista de Cantabria (PRC) (52.197), respecto al que Pacma ha conseguido más de 273.000 votos.

La formación ha criticado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter que es "indignante" no entrar después de haber aumentado los resultados. "Exigimos una reforma de la injusta ley electoral que de voz a las 326.045 personas que quieren que los animales tengan voz en nuestro país", han manifestado antes de conocer el escrutinio final.

Su candidata al congreso, Laura Duarte, ha asegurado en declaraciones a Efe que "el resultado no es malo" y que el partido "va a crecer igualmente". Los animalistas contaban durante la campaña con que en una o más de las circunscripciones de Barcelona, Valencia, Málaga, Madrid, Cádiz y Sevilla, pudieran obtener representación.

El partido animalista considera que el crecimiento ha sido histórico y no ha dejado de crecer elección tras elección. A su vez, están convencidos de que los resultados de las Elecciones Europeas del 26 mayo serán mejores y obtendrán representación por primera vez, al no verse limitados por la Ley Electoral. "PACMA está hoy más fuerte que ayer y pronto la única voz de los animales llegará a las instituciones", asegura la portavoz de PACMA, Laura Duarte.

