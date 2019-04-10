Público
Elecciones 28A PACMA entraría en el Congreso con dos diputados, según el CIS

La formación animalista podría entrar en las instituciones por primera vez en su historia. 

Presentación de las candidaturas de Pacma./Pacma/Twitter

El Partido Animalista podría tener representación en el Congreso por primera vez en su historia, según los datos del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), que otorgan a la formación hasta dos diputados. 

Los datos del CIS de Tezanos dan a la formación presidida por Silvia Barquero una media de entre cero y un diputado por Barcelona, al igual que en València, lo que se traduce, siendo optimistas, en el 1,4% de los sufragios.

Los datos del estudio sitúan a PACMA en unas cifras históricas que, según el propio partido, se debe al posicionamiento que están mostrando "frente a las políticas de la crispación, la violencia y el odio".

"PACMA es más necesario que nunca. Nunca hemos dejado de ser un movimiento imparable, basado en la empatía, que no deja de crecer", ha valorado la candidata al Congreso Laura Duarte, para recordar que ya habían advertido de que "más pronto que tarde" iban a entrar en las instituciones.

Más allá del entusiasmo, la agrupación animalista pide cautela y recuerda que estos sondeos son sólo cifras aproximadas de lo que pueda ocurrir el próximo 28 de abril.

En ese sentido, cabe recordar que en los últimos comicios generales de 2016 el partido obtuvo un 1,19% de votos (284.848) sin obtener representación parlamentaria, debido a las condiciones de la Ley Electoral, muy criticada por este tipo de fuerzas extraparlamentarias. 

