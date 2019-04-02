Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Maltrato animal Detenido un hombre en València por intentar vender una pata de elefante a través de internet

Los agentes, alarmados por el anuncio publicado en las redes sociales, contactaron con el anunciante, que finalmente fue detenido. El hombre se enfrenta ahora a un delito relativo a la protección de la flora y fauna.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de la pata de elefante incautada por la Guardia Civil. | Guardia Civil

Imagen de la pata de elefante incautada por la Guardia Civil. | Guardia Civil

La Guardia Civil ha detenido en València a un hombre que vendía una pata de elefante con forma de taburete. Los agentes, alarmados por un anuncio publicado a través de las redes sociales, contactaron con el anunciante, que finalmente fue detenido.

Una vez identificada la pieza, y ante la duda de su originalidad, la Policía decidió intervenirla de manera cautelar. La pata fue entregada en las oficinas del SOIVRE, en la Secretaría de Estado de Comercio de València, donde finalmente fue identificada. Desde allí pudieron identificar que, efectivamente, la pieza se trataba de una pata de elefante incluida en el apéndice I del Convenio de protección CITES.

El individuo, un hombre de 41 años de nacionalidad búlgara, se enfrenta a un delito relativo a la protección de la flora y fauna.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad