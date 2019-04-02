La Guardia Civil ha detenido en València a un hombre que vendía una pata de elefante con forma de taburete. Los agentes, alarmados por un anuncio publicado a través de las redes sociales, contactaron con el anunciante, que finalmente fue detenido.
Una vez identificada la pieza, y ante la duda de su originalidad, la Policía decidió intervenirla de manera cautelar. La pata fue entregada en las oficinas del SOIVRE, en la Secretaría de Estado de Comercio de València, donde finalmente fue identificada. Desde allí pudieron identificar que, efectivamente, la pieza se trataba de una pata de elefante incluida en el apéndice I del Convenio de protección CITES.
El individuo, un hombre de 41 años de nacionalidad búlgara, se enfrenta a un delito relativo a la protección de la flora y fauna.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
