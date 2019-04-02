Público
Elecciones generales Desde lo nuevo de Rosalía hasta la mítica 'ola' de Rocío Jurado: la 'playlist' del PSOE

La formación liderada por Pedro Sánchez ha publicado en Spotify la carpeta musical 'La España que quieres', una lista de de 110 canciones que, según el ejecutivo socialista, "representan a todas las generaciones".

Miquel Iceta, proclamado como candidato del PSC a la Generalitat, aplaudido por el líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez. EFE

El 28 de abril los españoles tienen cita con las urnas. Por ello, los políticos están a la orden del día con su campaña electoral: mítines, debates, entrevistas, actos... Pero, además, el partido liderado por Pedro Sánchez hace acto de presencia en un lugar menos habitual para hacer política: la plataforma musical Spotify

Apenas unos días después de presentar las 110 medidas que tendría su próximo Gobierno en caso de repetir al frente del Ejecutivo, el PSOE ha presentado la playlist 'La España que quieres', una carpeta musical compuesta de 110 canciones que, según el ejecutivo socialista, "representan a todas las generaciones". 

Desde lo nuevo de Rosalía y J Balvin y los raps feministas de Gata Cattana, hasta la mítica 'ola' de Rocío Jurado.  La lista, que combina la escena musical nacional con temas de carácter internacional, cuenta ya con varios centenares de suscriptores. Pero no es la primera recopilación musical de los socialistas. El pasado agosto, el PSOE ya publicó una recopilación de temas con los que poner "banda sonora a tu verano". Pincha en este enlace para acceder a la lista.

