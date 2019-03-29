El Parlamento de Navarra aprobó ayer la Proposición de Ley Foral de Protección Animal que incluye la prohibición de espectáculos circenses con animales en Navarra, según ha informado el diario Pamplona Actual. Se convierte así en la décima comunidad autónoma que da un paso adelante contra el maltrato animal, justo unos días después de que lo hicieran Extremadura y Asturias.
La presencia de animales salvajes en circos supone un enorme sufrimiento para estos animales, implica un peligro para la seguridad pública y pone en riesgo la sanidad animal. En España apenas media docena de espectáculos siguen utilizando animales salvajes. Y los que aun los mantienen ofrecen una actuación alternativa en aquellas regiones en las que ya no se les permite abusar de ellos.
Desde InfoCircos han valorado de forma muy positiva la tramitación y modificación de esta ley. "Aplaudimos la rapidez con que se ha tramitado este proyecto de ley. Cuando nos dirigimos a los Grupos Parlamentarios en enero de 2018 no contábamos con poder conseguir la prohibición dentro de esta legislatura, pero desde el primer momento hubo una gran receptividad por parte del Gobierno y una clara voluntad de llevar adelante la medida", ha apuntado Marta Merchán, Coordinadora de InfoCircos, en declaraciones al citado diario.
La Proposición de Ley fue presentada por Geroa Bai, EH Bildu, Podemos e Izquierda-Ezkerra y apoyada por el Partido Socialista de Navarra. PP y UPN se han abstenido.
