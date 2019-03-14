Público
Público

Maltrato animal Extremadura prohíbe los circos con animales salvajes

La ley aprobada contempla, en la misma línea, un régimen sancionador de entre 50 y 600.000 euros en función del tipo de infracción (muy grave, grave o leve).

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Madrid prohíbe los circos con animales salvajes | EFE

Se suma a otras Comunidades como la Comunitat Valenciana. | EFE

El Pleno de la Asamblea de Extremadura ha aprobado este jueves la Ley de Espectáculos Públicos y Actividades Recreativas de la comunidad autónoma, que prohíbe la instalación de circos que cuenten con animales salvajes en cautividad. Dicha norma prohíbe, asimismo, las atracciones de feria giratorias con animales vivos y atados y otras similares. Se trata de la séptima autonomía que prohíbe circos con animales salvajes.

Entre las novedades que incorpora este texto se encuentra la creación de registros locales y autonómicos de personas titulares de establecimientos públicos y de instalaciones dedicadas a espectáculos públicos y actividades recreativas, así como las personas prestadoras de los mismos. Asimismo, se promueve una coordinación eficiente entre las administraciones públicas, una función que tendrá atribuida el Consejo Asesor de Espectáculos Públicos y Actividades Recreativas de Extremadura, como órgano consultivo de colaboración, estudio, coordinación y asesoramiento.

En virtud de la norma, igualmente, se prohíben las atracciones de feria giratorias con animales vivos y atados y otras similares; y se prohíbe también la instalación de circos que cuenten con animales salvajes en cautividad, "con independencia de su exhibición o no en los espectáculos que organicen", ha señalado la consejera.

Por otra parte, se prohíbe la venta y reventa de entradas por un precio superior al anunciado, a excepción de los supuestos de venta comisionada autorizada, cuyo recargo no podrá sobrepasar el 20%. La ley contempla, en la misma línea, un régimen sancionador de entre 50 y 600.000 euros en función del tipo de infracción (muy grave, grave o leve).

La aprobación ha tenido lugar con el apoyo del PSOE, de Podemos y de Ciudadanos. Por su parte, el PP lo ha rechazado. En este sentido, el diputado de los populares, Saturnino López Marroyo, ha subrayado que "no hay ninguna razón para prohibir el uso de animales en circos".


Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad