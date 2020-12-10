madrid
El Pazo de Meirás ya forma parte del patrimonio del Estado. La entrega del histórico edificio se ha formalizado después de que la titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña, Marta Canales, haya hecho entrega del mismo a la Administración General del Estado, en cumplimiento de la ejecución provisional de la sentencia del 2 de septiembre, en la que se acordó que el inmueble es un bien público.
La magistrada ha acordado que los técnicos redactores del inventario, ya presentes en las instalaciones cuando llegó al edificio, comprobasen visualmente el estado actual de los bienes y se verificara que todo se correspondía con lo examinado el 11 de noviembre, si bien se aclaró en este acto por parte de la Abogacía del Estado que dos bienes que constan en el inventario, la Casa de las Conchas y el hórreo anexo a este inmueble, no forman parte de lo reivindicado por la Administración, informan fuentes judiciales.
También se ha dado traslado a las partes por parte del juzgado del escrito presentado ayer por la familia Franco, y ahora la Administración General del Estado ha sido requerida para que en el plazo de veinte días hábiles determine qué bienes han de ser entregados a los demandados.
La entrega del Pazo de Meirás por parte de los herederos de la familia Franco se ha hecho en cumplimiento de la ejecución provisional de la sentencia judicial, dictada por la propia Canales Gante, que declara que este inmueble de propiedad pública ya que fue regalado a Franco en calidad de jefe del Estado y no a título personal.
((Seguirá ampliación))
