La Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI) se ha dirigido al embajador de Reino Unido en España, Simon Manley, para exponerle su preocupación y rechazo por la decisión de su gobierno en aceptar la extradición de Julian Assange, editor de Wikileaks, a Estados Unidos.

Según la PDLI, cuya presidenta Virginia Pérez Alonso es además codirectora de Público, la decisión de Reino Unido es una amenaza para el derecho a la información, la protección de los denunciantes y la seguridad de los periodistas y medios europeos.

"Las principales historias periodísticas mundiales de los últimos tiempos han tenido su origen en filtraciones", destaca la PDLI

Assange se enfrenta a peticiones de cárcel muy severas por haber puesto a disposición de la población información de interés público. Además, la PDLI destaca en su escrito que “las principales historias periodísticas mundiales de los últimos, objeto de los más prestigiosos reconocimientos de la profesión y del aplauso internacional, han tenido su origen en filtraciones".

La plataforma asegura que “la extradición del editor de Wikileaks es un hecho de una enorme gravedad y supone una amenaza a la libertad de información, al vulnerar los estándares internacionales sobre libertad de prensa y Derechos Humanos”.

Al conocerse la noticia, y a propósito del debate sobre si a Assange se le debe considerar o no periodista, el director legal de la PDLI, Carlos Sánchez Almeida explica que la clave no es que lo sea, o no, sino que ha publicado información de interés público y advierte: “Si Julian Assange es extraditado por publicar información, ningún periodista está a salvo en Europa".

