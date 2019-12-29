El Partido Popular (PP) recurrirá al Tribunal Constitucional la congelación de las pensiones para 2020, según ha anunciado en Twitter su presidente, Pablo Casado.
Los pensionistas, añade el presidente del PP en su cuenta en esta red social, "no pueden ser rehenes de las negociaciones con independentistas".
El Consejo de Ministros aplazó el pasado viernes la subida de las pensiones al momento en el que se constituya el nuevo Gobierno, cuando se revalorizarán un 0,9 % con efecto retroactivo desde el 1 de enero de 2020, según explicó la ministra portavoz en funciones, Isabel Celaá.
El Consejo del viernes suspendió la aplicación de la subida mínima del 0,25 % establecida por el Ejecutivo del PP en la reforma de las pensiones de 2013 porque consideró que es mejor aplicar la revalorización del 0,9 % de una vez para evitar duplicar costes y procedimientos.
El PP recurrirá al Constitucional la congelación de las pensiones. Los pensionistas no pueden ser rehenes de las negociaciones con independentistas.#SánchezCongelaLasPensiones como en 2010 y las quebraron en 1996. No permitiremos que vuelvan a hacerlo.https://t.co/Oi826TyzZO— Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) December 29, 2019
"Contra los que afirman que el Gobierno va a congelar las pensiones en 2020, una mentira muchas veces repetida no se convierte en verdad", dijo este sábado la ministra de Trabajo en funciones, Magdalena Valerio.
