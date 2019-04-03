El sociómetro del Gobierno vasco, que se realizó entre el 25 y el 28 de marzo mediante 1.500 encuestas telefónicas, adjudica la victoria al PNV el próximo 28 de abril. El sondeo señala al Partido Nacionalista Vasco como el claro favorito para ganar las elecciones y le reporta un escaño más, pasando de cinco a seis diputados. Por su parte, el PSE-EE se situaría como la segunda fuerza más votada y obtendría cuatro diputados, uno más de lo logrado en las elecciones de 2016.
Pronostican a su vez un desplome de Unidos Podemos, que en las últimas elecciones generales se situó como primera fuerza en el territorio y que ahora, apunto la encuesta, perdería 11 puntos en porcentaje de votos. Elkarrekin Podemos, por contra, perdería la mitad de los representantes y conseguiría tres, al igual que EH Bildu, que sumaría uno más que en la actualidad. Por su parte, los populares conseguirían mantener los dos escaños que tienen en el Congreso, mientras que Ciudadanos y Vox no obtendrían representación alguna.
El PNV encería en Bizkaia y Gipuzkoa
Por territorios, el PNV vencería en Bizkaia y Gipuzkoa, mientras que se posicionaría como segunda fuerza en Álava, donde los socialistas harían con el primer puesto. En Gipuzkoa, los jeltzales conseguiría dos diputados, los mismos que EH Bildu, que conseguiría 1 más en detrimento de Elkarrekin Podemos, que únicamente se quedaría con 1.
Por su parte, el PNV se alzaría con la victoria en Bizkaia y sacaría 3 diputados, mejorando los resultados de 2016, mientras que el PSE-EE se situaría como la segunda fuerza con dos representantes. Es en este territorio donde se prevé la dura derrota de Podemos, que se deja dos de los tres escaños obtenidos en 2016.
