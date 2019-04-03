La cabeza de lista de En Común-Unidas Podemos por la provincia de Pontevedra, Yolanda Díaz, ha criticado al gobierno por "dejar a la clase trabajadora a la intemperie" y colocarse del "lado de la CEOE" a raíz del Real Decreto Ley que los socialistas han llevado a la diputación permanente sobre las medidas urgentes de protección social y de lucha contra la precariedad laboral en la jornada de trabajo.

Los socialistas quieren instaurar un modelo para que se puedan controlar las entradas y salidas de los empleados mediante un registro y, que de esta manera, no se hagan horas extras de más, pero desde Unidos Podemos critican que únicamente las empresas -y no los sindicatos- tendrían acceso a este registro. "No me extraña que el presidente de la patronal aplaudiera con las orejas", le ha espetado Díaz a Magdalena Valerio, la ministra de Trabajo, la encargada de presentar este decreto.

La diputada gallega defiende que este registro debe operar de manera bidireccional para que se puedan, de facto, comprobar las horas extras por parte de los trabajadores interesados y, así, garantizar "el derecho de información". "Hay que respetar que los representantes colectivos de los trabajadores que puedan acceder al registro". De otro modo, defiende la candidata de Unidos Podemos, "es un registro opaco".

A pesar de las críticas, la formación votará a favor del decreto: "Somos gente que venimos a defender a los de abajo. Se van como han venido, dejando a los trabajadores a la intemperie y su relato de que quieren y no pueden no es real, porque tienen las manos atadas con la banca de este país", ha zanjado la diputada.

Esta norma saldrá adelante con los votos del partido morado y los de PSOE, Compromís, Esquerra Republicana, Pdecat y EH Bildu. Jordi Salvador, diputado de ERC, ha subrayado que en su partido valoran "las medidas aprobadas, a pesar de su carácter claramente electoralistas" y aunque entiende que son "necesarias y urgentes", destacando que también lo eran hace "nueve meses y tres años". Por último, ha acusado al PSOE de no "defender los intereses de las clases trabajadoras".

