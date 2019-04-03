Público
Juicio independencia El exnúmero dos de Trapero en los Mossos: “El Govern traccionaba en sentido opuesto al nuestro”

Ferran López, quien fuera jefe de los Mossos d'Esquadra durante la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución en Catalunya, afirma que el exconseller del ramo, Joaquim Forn, “nunca pidió nada a la policía” sobre el 1-O, y defiende la actuación de los agentes del cuerpo policial catalán en los aledaños del referéndum soberanista de 2017.

El entonces ministro Zoido felicita al comisario Ferran López tras su nombramiento como mayor de los Mossos, sustituyendo a Trapero, tras la aplicación del Artículo 155. MINISTERIO DEL INTERIOR

Un cuerpo de Mossos d’Esquadra dispuesto a acatar las instrucciones judiciales, colaborador; un conseller de Interior, Joaquim Forn, que no les daba órdenes políticas sobre el referéndum del 1 de octubre de 2017, pero sí proyectaba "una posición de los Mossos que no era correcta" con sus declaraciones, al asegurar que permitirían el referéndum.

“Teníamos un Gobierno y un consejero que traccionaban en sentido opuesto al que traccionábamos nosotros”, afirmaba este miércoles Ferrán López, el comisario de los Mossos al que el major Josep Lluis Trapero envió a varias reuniones de coordinación con Guardia Civil y Policía Nacional para el 1-O, y quien dirigió la policía catalana durante los meses que estuvo en vigor el artículo 155 de la Constitución.

Su declaración como testigo en el juicio al procés, ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, arrancaba con las preguntas de la acusación popular que ejerce el partido ultraderechista Vox, y le llevaba a repasar cómo fueron las reuniones de coordinación, la actuación del Govern o el dispositivo policial del 1 de octubre.

