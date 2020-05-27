Estás leyendo: PNV y PSE sumarían mayoría absoluta en el País Vasco, según un sondeo de la EITB

PNV y PSE sumarían mayoría absoluta en el País Vasco, según un sondeo de la EITB

Ambos partidos gobiernan hoy en minoría. El PNV subiría 3 escaños y se quedaría en 31; EH Bildu sumaría 1 y llegaría a 19; el PSE-EE también incrementaría su presencia en 3 escaños y alcanzaría 12; Elkarrekin Podemos bajaría 3 y se reduciría su presencia a 8 parlamentarios, y la coalición PP-Cs obtendría 5 representantes frente a los 9 que consiguió el PP en solitario en las pasadas elecciones.

El lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, conversa con la portavoz del PSE-EE, Idoia Mendía, tras su intervención en el pleno de Política General en el Parlamento Vasco. EFE/David Aguilar
El lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, conversa con la portavoz del PSE-EE, Idoia Mendía, en el Parlamento Vasco en una imagen de archivo. EFE/David Aguilar

bilbao

efe

El PNV y el PSE/EE, que actualmente lideran el Gobierno Vasco en minoría, sumarían mayoría absoluta tras las próximas elecciones vascas, convocadas para el próximo 12 de julio, según una encuesta difundida este miércoles por la radiotelevisión pública vasca (EITB).

Respecto a los anteriores comicios autonómicos de 2016, el PNV subiría 3 escaños y se quedaría en 31; EH Bildu sumaría 1 y llegaría a 19; el PSE-EE también incrementaría su presencia en 3 escaños y alcanzaría 12; Elkarrekin Podemos bajaría 3 y se reduciría su presencia a 8 parlamentarios, y la coalición PP-Cs obtendría 5 representantes frente a los 9 que consiguió el PP en solitario en las anteriores elecciones.

Vox y Equo Berdeak no conseguirían ningún escaño, según dicha encuesta, elaborada sobre una muestra de 1.200 personas a través de entrevistas telefónicas realizadas entre el 21 y el 23 de mayo.

Con estos resultados, tanto el equipo de gobierno (PNV-PSE/EE) como una posible coalición de izquierdas (EH Bildu-PSE/EE-Elkarrekin Podemos) rebasarían la mayoría absoluta, establecida en 38 parlamentarios. En el primer caso con 43 escaños y en el segundo con 39.

participaci´n 

Según este estudio, la participación rondaría el 60 %, con una abstención similar a anteriores citas electorales. Un 15 % de los encuestados manifiesta que no sabe si votará por padecer "hartazgo político", mientras que el porcentaje de indecisos se sitúa en el 17 %.

El estudio también ha preguntado sobre la gestión de la pandemia del coronavirus por parte de los gobiernos vascos y español. Los dos han aprobado con un 5,8 y un 5,5, respectivamente.

Únicamente dos dirigentes políticos han aprobado –Iñigo Urkullu (PNV) con un 6 y Maddalen Iriarte (EH Bildu) con un 5,4–, mientras que el resto ha suspendido: Idoia Mendia (PSE/EE) con un 4,8; Miren Gorrotxategi (Podemos) con 4,3; José Ramón Becerra (Equo) con un 3,8 y Carlos Iturgaiz (PP-Cs) con 1,69.

