Los policías que tiraron una puerta en Madrid para frenar una supuesta fiesta ilegal: "No existía otro medio para hacer cumplir la ley"

Un dispositivo de agentes de la Policía Nacional habría derribado una puerta de una vivienda presuntamente sin orden judicial el pasado sábado 20 en el barrio de Salamanca de Madrid para frenar una supuesta fiesta ilegal. Las imágenes, difundidas a través de redes sociales por las personas que se encontraban en la vivienda, han desatado una oleada de críticas a los policías, que han tenido que justificar su actuación alegando que se estaba cometiendo "un delito flagrante de desobediencia".
Los agentes, que de haber actuado sin orden judicial podrían haber cometido un delito de allanamiento de morada, aseguran en el atestado que "no existía otro medio más sencillo y a la par que eficaz para hacer cumplir la ley", según el documento al que ha tenido acceso Vozpópuli.
En el texto, los agentes se justifican y dicen que se daba la "necesidad urgente" de entrar en el domicilio para "impedir la propagación del mal que la infracción penal acarrea". Pero, por contra, en el relato de los hechos del atestado al que ha tenido acceso Vozpópuli, se especifica que el delito era la desobediencia al negarse a identificarse.
En las imágenes, difundidas por redes sociales, se ve como una mujer reta a los agentes y les dice que "se han pensado que aquí hay cuatro extranjeros que les puede colar la minga". Además, añade que espera la orden judicial para darles permiso a entrar en el recinto.
