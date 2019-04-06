El PP afea a Carmena que use el Palacio de Cibeles para grabar un vídeo de campaña con Errejón

El candidato del PP al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, ha afeado a la alcaldesa de la capital y candidata a la reelección por Más Madrid, Manuela Carmena, que haya usado el Palacio de Cibeles, sede del Consistorio, para grabar un vídeo de campaña con el candidato de Más Madrid a la Presidencia regional, Íñigo Errejón.

En declaraciones a los medios de comunicación, tras visitar el mercado de Chamartín, Almeida ha exigido a la primera edil que "deje de utilizar los recursos institucionales del Ayuntamiento de Madrid para hacer su campaña".

Para el 'popular', el vídeo difundido, en el que reclama dinero a los madrileños para financiar su campaña", es la "penúltima demostración de como entiende Manuela Carmena el Ayuntamiento: a su servicio y no al de los madrileños".

En este sentido, ha criticado que no es la primera vez que Errejón asiste a actos del Consistorio a los cuales no se invita a los portavoces de los grupos municipales, ni tampoco es la primera vez que utiliza locales que se les han negado a los demás. Además, ha criticado que hace mes y medio su grupo municipal pidió el Palacio de Cibeles para un acto y se les negó porque no era pertinente cederlo para un encuentro "político".

Para Almeida, las imágenes de ambos candidatos son "la gota que colma el vaso" y que demuestra que la alcaldesa está dispuesta a que sean los madrileños, con sus "impuestos", los que financien su campaña electoral. Por ello, ha exigido que dejen de "utilizar los fondos del Ayuntamiento en su beneficio, que dejen de usar el dinero de los madrileños, que dejen de rapiñar las instituciones, como están haciendo".