Público
Público

Acoso escolar Llamar "calva", "sidosa" y "asquerosa" a una compañera no es 'bullying' para una jueza de menores de Oviedo

Los constantes insultos que recibía una joven estudiante en un Instituto de Llanes (Asturias) la llevó a tener que recibir tratamiento psicológico. Decidió denunciar a las acosadoras en los tribunales. La sentencia, que es recurrible, reconoce los hechos pero no los considera acoso

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La mitad de los adolescentes del mundo sufre bullying en la escuela según un informe de Unicef

La mitad de los adolescentes del mundo sufre bullying en la escuela según un informe de Unicef

"Calva", "sidosa" y "asquerosa" eran los insultos recurrentes que recibía una joven estudiante en un Instituto de Llanes (Asturias) por parte de tres compañeras de 15 y 16 años durante el último trimestre de 2017. Las humillaciones eran tan constantes que la víctima de este maltrato tuvo que recibir tratamiento psicológico y, además, decidió llevar a los tribunales a las acosadoras, según ha adelantado el diario La Nueva España.

El juicio se celebró el pasado mes de enero en Oviedo, pero la juez de Menores decidió absolver a las tres acusadas. La magistrada estimó que esas constantes humillaciones no menoscaban la integridad moral de la adolescente. La abogada de la víctima ha decidido presentar un recurso en la Audiencia Provincial ya que considera "paradójico" que la sentencia reconozca los hechos "y, sin embargo, no los considere como acoso", ha explicado la letrada a La Nueva España,

La acusación pedía que las tres menores fuesen condenadas a realizar tareas educativas, algo que mantendrá cuando el caso llegue a la Audiencia Provincial. "Al menos que haya un reproche, para que no continúen haciéndolo", ha dicho la letrada. La defensa, por su parte, pedía la absolución por considerar que lo ocurrido no puede considerarse acoso, postura que defenderá cuando se vea el recurso de apelación. 

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad