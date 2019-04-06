Público
Público

Atletismo Fallece José Luis Torres, el 'padre del atletismo español'

El lanzador fue doce veces campeón de España: seis de peso y otras seis de disco. 

José Luis Torres, atleta español, en una foto de la RFEA.

José Luis Torres, considerado uno de los padres del atletismo español, ha fallecido este sábado a los 93 años, según ha confirmado el concejal de Deportes de Torrelodones, Carlos Beltrán, localidad donde residía.

Torres cumplió 93 años el pasado 11 de noviembre y es una de las grandes referencias del atletismo español en la década de los años cuarenta y parte de los cincuenta. Fue el primer participante español en un Europeo al aire libre (Bruselas, 1950 en disco) y plusmarquista español de peso (tres veces) y disco (cinco veces).

"Hace unos momentos nos ha dejado nuestro admirado José Luis Torres. Merezcamos su legado. Demos continuidad a su inmensa labor por el deporte", ha publicado en Twitter, Beltrán.

Fue doce veces campeón de España: seis de lanzamiento de peso y seis de lanzamiento de disco y dieciocho veces campeón de España universitario en esas dos mismas disciplinas.

También fue el primer español en participar en un Campeonato de Europa en Bruselas 1950 y fue internacional absoluto en ocho ocasiones.

El pasado mes de febrero recibió un homenaje en su localidad, Torrelodones, que contó con la presencia de buena parte de los pupilos a los que entrenó a lo largo de su trayectoria.

