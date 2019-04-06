El alcalde de Alcorcón filtraba documentos sobre opositores políticos para denigrarles

El equipo del alcalde de Alcorcón, David Pérez, y número dos de la lista para la Comunidad de Madrid del PP de Isabel Ayuso, filtró diferentes documentos a diversos medios de comunicación para intentar perjudicar a sus adversarios políticos.
La responsable de comunicación del consistorio de la localidad madrileña en 2016, Paz Larraín, envió en noviembre de ese año un informe sobre el portavoz de Ganar Alcorcón, Jesús Santos –actual candidato a la Alcaldía por esta confluencia de Podemos e IU– en el que informaba de actividades privadas, tal y como informa el medio digital Cuartopoder.
El documento al que ha tenido acceso esta web se titula Un anarquista radical camuflado en la marca blanca podemita en Alcorcón y hace referencia a la actividad sindical de Jesús Santos, quien fue el presidente del comité de empresa de ESMASA, empresa pública de limpiezas y recogida de basuras, así como a su participación en una huelga de 2014.
Extractos como que Santos era "uno de los cabecillas de la brutal y sin sentido huelga de basuras que perjudicó, en el año 2014, a los vecinos de Alcorcón", muestran la beligerancia de los escritos, que tenían una clara intención de perjudicar al candidato. Cuartopoder señala que la web OK Diario ha publicado noticias usando las mismas fotos que aparecen en este informe.
