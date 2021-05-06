La presidenta del Partido Popular de la Comunitat Valenciana (PPCV), Isabel Bonig, ha anunciado este jueves que deja el cargo de portavoz del grupo popular en Les Corts Valencianas y que renuncia también al acta de diputada autonómica.

En sus primeras declaraciones a los medios de comunicación tras conocerse el lunes que no optará a la reelección después de seis años al frente del PPCV, Bonig ha indicado que ha dado ese paso atrás a su "pesar" porque le habría gustado tener "una segunda oportunidad de recoger el fruto después de tanto trabajo".

"Me voy porque no cuento con la confianza de la dirección del PP", ha admitido, pero por "respeto" a la institución, a las siglas del partido y a los votantes y militantes, ha decidido dar "un paso al lado" y no presentarse a las primarias, ha señalado. "Soy una persona que he dado la cara siempre, no me he escondido nunca", ha dicho y se ha definido como "española, buena valenciana, orgullosa de ser del PP".



Bonig, que no ha podido evitar la emoción, se ha pronunciado así en un rueda de prensa convocada de urgencia esta mañana y celebrada en la sede del PPCV unas horas antes de la reunión de la junta directiva en la que se convocará el congreso regional del partido para julio.

