El PP degrada a Calviño: "Yolanda Díaz es quien está marcando la política económica en este país"

La portavoz de los populares en el Congreso, Cuca Gamarra, ha vuelto a cuestionar los datos económicos y la gestión de la ministra en la sesión de control al Gobierno 

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno y ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño (d) y la vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera (i) a su llegada al pleno del Congreso este miércoles en Madrid.
La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno y ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño (d) y la vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera (i) a su llegada al pleno del Congreso este miércoles en Madrid. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

Los datos económicos y la gestión del Gobierno en este sentido han vuelto a protagonizar el enfrentamiento dialéctico entre la portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cuca Gamarra, y la vicepresidenta primera Nadia Calviño. La dirigente de los populares ha querido además enfrentar al PSOE y Podemos dentro del Gobierno y ha degradado el papel de la socialista, también ministra de Asuntos Económicos. "Yolanda Díaz es quien está marcando la política económica de este país", ha dicho desde su tribuna. 

En esta misma línea, Gamarra le ha señalado a Calviño que "se quitó las caretas en el congreso sanchista". Y le ha preguntado que si volviera a Bruselas, avalaría esta política económica marcada por la "radicalidad" de Podemos. 

La portavoz del PP ha afeado a la ministra que "se ha quedado sola" en su optimismo económico, sacando a relucir las previsiones realizadas por el BBVA o por el gobernador del Banco de España. "Llegó como guardiana de la ortodoxia y sus cuentas se basan en política ficción", ha afirmado. "¿Qué grado de credibilidad tiene la política económica?", ha sido su pregunta concreta. 

Calviño, por su parte, se ha defendido de las críticas y ha señalado que este Gobierno "tiene credibilidad porque dice lo que hace y hace lo que dice". Al igual que en otras comparecencias recientes, ha destacado que la salida a esta crisis tras la pandemia va a ser diferente a la anterior.

Es decir, "más justa" y con más "responsabilidad social". Del mismo modo ha criticado que el PP, cuando gobernaba, no redujera la deuda. Espero que se den cuenta pronto que este es el futuro de España, es la agenda que nos permitirá una recuperación sostenible y justa", ha concluido. 

