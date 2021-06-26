Estás leyendo: El PP se queda solo con Vox al desmarcarse por primera vez del homenaje institucional a las víctimas del terrorismo

Homenaje Víctimas Terrorismo El PP se queda solo con Vox al desmarcarse por primera vez del homenaje institucional a las víctimas del terrorismo

Este ha sido el primer año en el que los populares se han quedado fuera del acto como muestra de repulsa a los acuerdos del Ejecutivo con Bildu y en protesta por el acercamiento de presos etarras a Euskadi, una política que también llevó a cabo Aznar durante su gobierno.

La vicesecretaria de Política Social del PP, Ana Pastor, se suma a la concentración de la Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo y otros colectivos, este domingo frente al Congreso. - EFE
Los integrantes del PP Ana Pastor, Maite Araluce y Adolfo Suárez Illana se suman a la concentración de la Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo y otros colectivos, este domingo frente al Congreso. Mariscal / EFE

MADRID

El PP no ha participado este domingo en el acto institucional celebrado en el Congreso para homenajear a las víctimas del terrorismo. Durante el acto, se ha unido a las concentraciones de las asociaciones de víctimas que tampoco han asistido, en protesta por el acercamiento de presos etarras a Euskadi. Vox también ha decidido desmarcarse.

Es la primera vez que el PP se desmarca de este evento. El año pasado su entonces portavoz parlamentaria, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, se manifestó junto a las víctimas antes de sumarse al acto en el hemiciclo y en 2019 fue el líder del partido, Pablo Casado, quien participó.

Según apuntan a Efe fuentes del grupo parlamentario, este año los populares se han quedado fuera como muestra de repulsa a los acuerdos del Gobierno con Bildu y a su política penitenciaria –algo de lo que también fue partícipe Aznar durante su gobierno–.

La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cuca Gamarra, junto al secretario cuarto de la Cámara Baja, Adolfo Suárez Illana, la vicesecretaria de Política Social del PP, Ana Pastor, y otros parlamentarios se han sumado a las concentraciones de la Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo (AVT) y de otros colectivos de víctimas.

La AVT se desmarcó por primera vez de ese acto el año pasado y este tampoco participa al considerar que "no es moral ni ético" ceder a esta reivindicación histórica de ETA "y luego celebrar un homenaje honrando a las víctimas". Tampoco han asistido Dignidad y Justicia ni el Colectivo de Víctimas del Terrorismo (COVITE), que no ha participado en el homenaje desde que se instauró bajo el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, en 2010. Sí han estado presentes la Fundación Víctimas del Terrorismo y su presidente, Tomás Caballero.

El Congreso de los Diputados organiza este homenaje cada año desde que en 2010 se aprobó una declaración institucional para instaurar el 27 de junio como Día de las Víctimas del Terrorismo.

Se eligió esa fecha en memoria de Begoña Urroz, asesinada con 22 meses en 1960 por una bomba colocada en la estación de ferrocarril de Amara (Guipúzcoa) y considerada la primera víctima del terrorismo en España.

Este acto de homenaje, que ha tenido lugar este mediodía, ha estado presidido por la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet.

