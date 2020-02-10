madridActualizado:
El Gobierno, a través de la vicesecretaria general del PSOE y portavoz del Grupo Socialista, Adriana Lastra, ha anunciado este lunes que reformará el Código Penal para que la apología y la exaltación del franquismo sea "por fin" un delito, "porque en democracia no se homenajea ni a dictadores ni a tiranos". Los dirigentes de PP y Ciudadanos han reaccionado a la iniciativa con el mismo argumento —el 'comodín' para atacar a Unidas Podemos, ahora en el Gobierno— :Venezuela.
"Vamos cada día a una reforma del Código Penal. A los dictadores no se les homenajea, pero que tenga cuidado Zapatero, Ábalos y Sánchez, no vaya a ser que esta reforma se les vuelva, teniendo en cuenta los encuentros que mantienen con dictadores o vicepresidentes de dictadores en territorio español", ha señalado la vicesecretaria de Política Social del PP, Cuca Gamarra, en rueda de prensa.
Hace dos semanas la vicepresidenta venezolana, Delcy Rodríguez, llegó en un avión al aeropuerto de Barajas, donde mantuvo un encuentro con el ministro de Transportes, José Luis Ábalos. Este encuentro —del que Ábalos dio versiones contradictorias— coincidió con la visita del autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, recibido con honores por PP, Ciudadanos y Vox.
"Defendemos las libertades de las personas, estamos en contra de la apología de todo dictador, con cualquier ideología. Ahora, me preocupa muchísimo todo el esfuerzo que pone el Gobierno continuamente en combatir dictadores muertos y manda a Zapatero a reunirse con un dictador vivo", ha inquirido, por su parte, la portavoz de la gestora de Cs, Melisa Rodríguez.
El expresidente José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y el presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, mantuvieron una reunión el pasado sábado en Caracas para respaldar la Mesa de Diálogo Nacional entre el Gobierno y representantes de la oposición venezolana. El Gobierno aseguró que Zapatero realizó su viaje a la capital de Venezuela en calidad de ciudadano particular.
La propuesta del PSOE incluye que el nuevo Gobierno exhume a todas las víctimas del franquismo que yacen todavía en fosas comunes y que se retire toda la simbología de la dictadura que aún quede en espacios públicos: "Sólo una minoría privilegiada de quienes nunca sufrieron las consecuencias de querer ser libre en una España que no lo era puede mirar a ese pasado oscuros con nostalgia", ha señalado Lastra en un desayuno informativo.
