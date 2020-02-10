Estás leyendo: Lastra: "En democracia no se homenajea ni a dictadores ni a tiranos"

Desayuno informativo de la vicesecretaria general del PSOE Lastra: "En democracia no se homenajea ni a dictadores ni a tiranos"

La portavoz del Grupo Socialista anuncia que en el Código Penal se tipificará como delito la apología del franquismo.

Lastra alerta de una "guerra cultural" por parte de "la ultraderecha"
La portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso de los Diputados, Adriana Lastra, ha alertado de una "guerra cultural" por parte de "la ultraderecha".

madrid

Actualizado:

La vicesecretaria general del PSOE y portavoz del Grupo Socialista, Adriana Lastra, aseguró este lunes que se reformará el Código Penal para que la apología y la exaltación del franquismo sea "por fin" un delito, "porque en democracia no se homenajea ni a dictadores ni a tiranos", afirmó.

Lastra, en un desayuno informativo del Forum Europa, aseguró también que el nuevo Gobierno exhumará a todas las víctimas del franquismo que yacen todavía en fosas comunes y se retirará toda la simbología de la dictadura que aún quede en espacios públicos.

(Habrá ampliación)

