La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, fue tajante: "En rueda de prensa del Consejo de Ministros no se habla de la Junta Electoral Central". Con esta frase, Calvo se negó a contestar a las preguntas sobre el expediente abierto por la JEC al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; y a la ministra Portavoz, Isabel Celaá por hacer campaña electoral desde La Moncloa.
El Gobierno, según fuentes consultadas, quiere mantener a partir de ahora un comportamiento muy prudente en todas sus manifestaciones y, ademas, presentará alegaciones para intentar que se archive el expediente abierto por la Junta Electoral,
El propio Pedro Sanchez manifestó este jueves, en una entrevista en Onda Cero, que el Gobierno va a recurrir esta decisión de la JEC ya que, en su opinión, supone un "cambio de criterio" frente a resoluciones anteriores. Sanchez recordó que otros presidentes sí concedieron entrevistas en La Moncloa en periodo electoral.
Fuentes del Ejecutivo no ocultan que hay cierto malestar por la decisión de la JEC y no comparten los criterios del expediente. Además, se muestran firmemente convencidos de que prosperará el recurso que ya se está preparando.
