El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha asegurado que acudirá a la reunión de este miércoles con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, con voluntad de "escuchar" sus propuestas aunque ha advertido de que no negociará los Presupuestos Generales del Estado si no rompe con Podemos.

"A mi no me presiona nadie", ha espetado Casado en una entrevista en Antena 3, recogida por Europa Press, después de que Sánchez apelase este lunes en un acto con empresarios, agentes sociales y representantes de la sociedad civil a la "unidad" y a "desterrar la pelea partidista". "Lo que faltó ayer fueron recetas y propuestas. Una hora de autombombo y propaganda para no decir nada", ha criticado el líder del PP.

Así, Casado ha señalado que el jefe del Ejecutivo no puede pedir "a la oposición lo que no le da su propio Gobierno". "Podemos no apoya al Gobierno en Educación, se meten con la ministra... hay una pugna", ha apuntado, para después criticar la falta de "credibilidad" de Sánchez.



