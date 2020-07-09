madridActualizado:
La vicepresidenta tercera del Congreso y diputada de Unidas Podemos, Gloria Elizo, ha asegurado este jueves que la única forma de desligar a Juan Carlos I de la Jefatura del Estado pasa por la abdicación de Felipe VI y la convocatoria de un referéndum.
Elizo ha defendido esta postura en medio del debate sobre la situación del rey Juan Carlos a propósito de sus presuntos negocios ocultos en Suiza.
"La única manera de desvincular a Juan Carlos I de Felipe VI y de la Jefatura de Estado es un referéndum y la abdicación de Felipe VI", ha sostenido la vicepresidenta tercera del Congreso en su cuenta de Twitter.
Esa ha sido la respuesta de Elizo a los casos de corrupción del rey emérito Juan Carlos I, quien tendría que declarar ante el fiscal suizo Yves Bertossa si éste decide citarlo en su investigación abierta entorno a la tapadera 'off shore' con la que se ocultó la fortuna del monarca superior a los 100 millones de dólares y de los que 65 millones fueron transferidos a su examiga Corinna Larsen.
El Gobierno desvincula a Felipe VI
La propuesta de Elizo ha sido tan solo unos días después de que el Gobierno desvinculase al jefe del Estado, Felipe VI, de los escándalos de su padre, el rey emérito, y apelando a la "presunción de inocencia".
