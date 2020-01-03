Público
Procés La Abogacía del Estado pide la suspensión de las euroórdenes contra Puigdemont y Comín

Pese a que la defensa del expresident de la Generalitat anunciase este jueves que la justicia belga ya había tumbado la orden de detención, los servicios jurídicos del Estado aseguran que no han recibido ninguna notificación formal. 

Carles Puigdemont y Antoni Comin en una rueda de prensa en Bélgica. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

La Abogacía del Estado ha pedido al Tribunal Supremo que se suspenda la tramitación de las euroórdenes contra Carles Puigdemont y Toni Comín mientras el Parlamento Europeo no les levante su inmunidad como eurodiputados, lo que hay que solicitar "a la mayor brevedad".

Esta es la respuesta de la Abogacía del Estado al juez instructor del procés Pablo Llarena, quien pidió a las partes que se pronunciaran sobre la situación del expresidente de la Generalitat y del exconseller después de que el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE (TJUE) reconociera la inmunidad de Oriol Junqueras como europarlamentario.

Aunque este jueves la defensa de Puigdemont anunció que la justicia belga ya había suspendido la tramitación de las euroórdenes, los servicios jurídicos del Estado señalan que no ha habido notificación formal de esa resolución.

