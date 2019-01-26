Los chalecos amarillos se manifiestan este sábado en Francia por undécimo sábado consecutivo, en un momento en que el Ejecutivo comienza a recuperar parte de la popularidad perdida y ha lanzado un gran debate nacional para intentar dar una salida a la crisis.
En los dos últimos sábados, la protesta consiguió sacar a las calles a cerca de 84.000 personas en todo el país.
En París se declararon oficialmente en esta jornada cuatro manifestaciones y, por primera vez desde el inicio del movimiento contestatario a mediados de noviembre, una Noche Amarilla, encuentro organizado en la Plaza de la República a partir de las 17.00 (16.00 GMT).
"No será violento ni amenazante, sino ciudadano y pacífico"
"No será violento ni amenazante, sino ciudadano y pacífico", se indicó en la página Facebook en la que se ha convocado, en la que avanzan que estas veladas de intercambio de ideas se mantendrán hasta el final de ese debate, previsto el 15 de marzo.
Según recordaron, el aumento de los salarios y de las pensiones, el mantenimiento de los servicios públicos de proximidad, el restablecimiento del Impuesto Sobre la Fortuna (ISF), que afecta a los más ricos del país, y el referendo de iniciativa ciudadana son algunas de sus principales reivindicaciones.
Por primera vez, las fuerzas del orden dotadas con pistolas de pelotas de goma van equipadas con cámaras para grabar sus intervenciones, una medida decidida por el ministro del Interior, Christophe Castaner, para que haya más transparencia en el uso de esa arma, a la que se recrimina haber herido a manifestantes en el pasado.
